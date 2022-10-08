Imran Khan’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Adiala

Imran Khan’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Adiala on Saturday.

As reported, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s helicopter made an emergency landing near a village on the outskirts of Adiala Town after facing a technical fault during the flight.

The aircraft developed a technical fault as the PTI chairman was returning to Banigala from Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After which Imran Khan left for his residence by road, PTI confirmed in a statement released on Twitter.

According to the political part, Imran Khan was visiting DI Khan to distribute cash cheques to the flood affectees and this incident took place on his way back. When his helicopter made an emergency landing, he called his staff to send vehicles.