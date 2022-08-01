Imran Khan’s Instagram account has been recovered after a brief episode of hacking on Monday.

As reported, former prime minister Imran Khan’s Instagram is also monitored by the PTI Social Media Head and it has so far shared more than 13,000 posts.

The account has 7.4 million followers.

The Instagram account of @ImranKhanPTI is now recovered pic.twitter.com/RKFYms8ftx — Imran Ghazali | #DigitalStrategy (@ImranGhazaliPK) August 1, 2022

As reported, the official Instagram account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was hacked by some unknown hackers on Monday.

The unknown hackers shared a screenshot of a tweet of Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla and cryptocurrency enthusiast on the former Pakistani premier’s social media account.

The account was recovered shortly after help from Facebook’s parent company Meta, says PTI’s social media head.