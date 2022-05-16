Imran Khan’s mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat, claims Shahbaz Gill

Oyeyeah
Imran Khan’s mobile phones were stolen after the recorded video threat, claims Shahbaz Gill.

Ex-special assistant to the prime minister Shahbaz Gill in a tweet on Monday revealed that two of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s mobile phones were stolen amid the Sialkot jalsa.

“The day before yesterday in Sialkot, on one hand, no security was deliberately provided to Imran Khan and on the other hand, two of his phones were stolen. You are completely confused. The video statement that Khan has recorded is not to be found on these phones. After Imran Khan went to the meeting place, the phone was stolen from the airport,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior MinisterRana Sanaullah to provide foolproof security to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan amid threats.

The ousted prime minister, addressing a public gathering in Sialkot, told his supporters that a plot was being orchestrated against his life, and despite knowing about it earlier, he has now enough evidence to confirm it.

 

 

