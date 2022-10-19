Oyeyeah
Imran Khan’s sexist remarks about female journalist draw flank

By Saman Siddiqui
Imran Khan’s sexist remarks about a female journalist draw flank!

PTI Chairman Imran Khan remarked about a female journalist implying that she was asking to be trolled and harassed for “invading male-dominated spaces” while covering political rallies.

The statement from the former prime minister came during a conversation with delegations of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) in the federal capital when a question was asked about women journalists being harassed at PTI’s Jalsas.

To which Imran Khan replied  that he would issue special instructions for his supporters in this regard, but he named journalist Gharida Farooqui and said: “If she would invade male-dominated spaces, then she is bound to be harassed,” implying that the journalist is “asking for it.”

The comments from a national leader that too justifying harassment are more than unacceptable that too when the person called himself a flag bearer of Riyasat e Madina!

 

 

It is pertinent to mention here that back In 2020, women journalists and commentators released a statement against online abuse and trolling by government officials and Twitter accounts that declare their affiliation to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

There has been no action to date so far!

 

