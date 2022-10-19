Imran Khan’s sexist remarks about female journalist draw flank

Imran Khan’s sexist remarks about a female journalist draw flank!



PTI Chairman Imran Khan remarked about a female journalist implying that she was asking to be trolled and harassed for “invading male-dominated spaces” while covering political rallies.

The statement from the former prime minister came during a conversation with delegations of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) in the federal capital when a question was asked about women journalists being harassed at PTI’s Jalsas.

To which Imran Khan replied that he would issue special instructions for his supporters in this regard, but he named journalist Gharida Farooqui and said: “If she would invade male-dominated spaces, then she is bound to be harassed,” implying that the journalist is “asking for it.”

The comments from a national leader that too justifying harassment are more than unacceptable that too when the person called himself a flag bearer of Riyasat e Madina!

A former prime minister of Pakistan, whose previous tenure saw unprecedented attacks against women journalists on social media, strongly believes that women journalists should not report and that women should not be in public spaces.



This statement should concern all of us. https://t.co/hbhrUxxNYG — Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) October 19, 2022

It’s no about an individual it’s about the mindset! IK’s misogynist comments are not new for anyone. @GFarooqi is brave woman and has been targeted by him and and his ppl many times. https://t.co/0kZJOeVWtl — Sidra Zahid Rana (@sidrarana) October 19, 2022

This mindset is the root cause of every damage we woman face but I’m shocked again @ImranKhanPTI giving such childish statement @PTIofficial badly needs to change their vision towards woman otherwise they Wl loose female fan following #PTI #ImranRiazKhan #imrankhanPTI @GFarooqi https://t.co/lfFpEEWQK3 — Amnaa Kareim (@amnakareim) October 19, 2022

Strongly condemnable statement by imran Niaz.. He should be ashamed on him shameless and pathetic statement. .@GFarooqi stays more Stronger today. https://t.co/t1yZeuk3SW — DR MAHREEN BHUTTO (@DRMAHREENBHUTTO) October 18, 2022

This is wrong on so many levels especially in a country where women have to fight for their space.



A woman travelling alone through jungle, at midnight, ladden with gold ornaments, should be 100% safe. That is what Riyasat e Madina is.



Justifying harassment is never okay! https://t.co/WDVJYmSFvX — Aniqa Nisar (@AniqaNisar) October 18, 2022

This is how he encourages his vile supporters to attack women journalists. What a despicable man https://t.co/oHveERkUA3 — Ailia Zehra (@AiliaZehra) October 18, 2022

Disgusting statement from a leader who is supported by so many women voters who stand side by side with men in jalsaz to cheer him on.This is incitement to violence.I stand with .@GFarooqi & condemn Imran Khan’s sexist statement on women journalists who are doing their job. https://t.co/KD3wfXXPuP — Munizae Jahangir (@MunizaeJahangir) October 19, 2022

After this statement of Imran Khan all the women that go to his male dominated jalsas, this and that March,dharnas etc should be sensible and not go there because if things go wrong,like they have gone wrong at times, they would have asked for trouble.What can be more ridiculous — Masood Sharif Khan Khattak (@MSharifKhattak) October 19, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that back In 2020, women journalists and commentators released a statement against online abuse and trolling by government officials and Twitter accounts that declare their affiliation to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

There has been no action to date so far!

