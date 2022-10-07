Imran Khan’s second audio leaked in a day

Imran Khan’s second audio has been leaked in a day!



The second audio leak on Friday features an alleged conversation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan with his party leaders Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari.

In another explosive audio leak, former Prime Minister tells Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari that by using cipher he made a fertile ground for spoon-feeding public propaganda against Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq, a term he allegedly used for Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.



In the new alleged audio leak, Asad Umar is saying that there is one more thing in hindsight of what we are doing now with the letter, it should have been started a week and ten days ago.



On this, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that this American letter has had a huge impact on the whole world, not what we are thinking.



Meanwhile, former federal minister Shireen Mazari responds by saying that the Chinese have issued an official statement, condemning America’s internal affairs.



On this, Imran Khan said that the strategy is that the people are sitting with us, now with the pressure of the people, we want the pressure to be mounted on Sunday, whoever goes to vote in the assembly, that is, he is branded. For life but you have to brand Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq, you have to spoon-feed people. Minds are already fertile ground, the moment you feed them.

#EXCLUSIVE: In another explosive #audioleak ex PM @ImranKhanPTI telling @Asad_Umar and @ShireenMazari1 that by using cipher he made a fertile ground for spoon feeding public propaganda against Mir Jaffer & Mir Sadiq, a term he allegedly used for Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. pic.twitter.com/UVR2BtNAxD — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) October 7, 2022



It should be noted that the first alleged audio of Imran Khan was also leaked on September 28 and after that 3 more audio leaks surfaced, making the tally four.



