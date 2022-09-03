PTI Sarghodha Jalsa leaves Imran Khan’s ‘Ulti Shalwar’ trending on social media

If someone has worn upside-down shalwar in a hurry, instead of making fun of him, he should be told to straighten up. Well, that should be the case in a hospitable society.



However, we as a nation love to mock others and make fun no matter what the circumstances are.

After holding back-to-back rallies in Sargodha and Gujrat, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold yet another power show in Bahawalpur today.

However, after the PTI’s Sargodha Jalsa, the party’s chairman Imran Khan’s video clip has gone viral on social media, alleging that the former prime minister wore his shalwar inside out.

Many at first did not understand why ‘Ulti Shalwar’ is trending on social media.

What an irony, one-third of Pakistan is submerged under flood water, with more than 1300 people lost lives amid the deadly floods across the country and one of the leading political party continue to carry out its political activities by holding public rallies.

And at the end of the day, people are obsessed with discussing the pros and cons of wearing Ulti Shalwar!

اگر کسی نے جلدی میں اُلٹی شلوار پہن لی ہے تو مذاق اُڑانے کی بجائے اُسے بتانا چاہیے کہ بھائی جان سیدھی کر لیں ۔ pic.twitter.com/1hNTL3BufM — Faysal Chaudary (@Faysal_Chaudary) September 2, 2022

BRAVERY STANDS WITH ULTI SHALWAR ii https://t.co/Ds6hvOWLMi pic.twitter.com/4G01zMy8bO — salah uddin (@geosalu7861) September 3, 2022

Youthiyas after seeing the ulti shalwar. 😂😂#نشئی_کی_گنتی_خراب_ہے

India 36 pic.twitter.com/cpL9XwlyVU — Abdul Ahad Arain (@AhadArain94) September 3, 2022

true because you cannot wear a starched shalwar inside out. the drycleaners will have to be told to press it inside out. wearing a normal shalwar inside out is easy but not the starched one!!! https://t.co/VOiTxBpXaT — Nabeel Pervez (@Nabeelpervez) September 3, 2022

What a sad life 2B obsessing about a man's C through shalwar or the fact that it's inside out! Itni frustration hai bhai, keh 68+ saal ke bandey ki tangein fascinate kar rahi hein inko. What's more, asking is it the Islamic State of Pakistan? Bechari doesn't know satar e aurat! — Platinum Elvish Presley 🎤 (@ButterflyMagick) September 2, 2022

He whose shalwar is not straight claims to straighten the country

Others will say that Maling is a man.

But every intelligent person will say that he is an addict #نشئی_کی_گنتی_خراب_ہے pic.twitter.com/ywV8zHzbrd — معین ضیاء کبیر (@MoinKabeer) September 2, 2022

Wearing shalwar alti and coming on the stage and banging horns can only be done by the youth captain, not any politician 😂🤣🤣🤣 Today, I am enjoying a lot of fun 🙈🙈#یوم_الٹی_شلوار #نواۓسحر pic.twitter.com/qDlsEW6hqo — shan ayaan (@SA_Rizvi313) September 2, 2022

حکومت پنجاب نے صوبہ بھر میں 2 ستمبر کو یوم الٹی شلوار منانے کا حکم دے دیا 😜 ہر سال 2 ستمبر کو پنجاب بھر میں الٹی شلوار پہن کر عمران نیازی کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا جائے گا ، پرویز الہٰی#یوم_الٹی_شلوار — 💎پیری رئیس ⚔️⚔️ (@Pire_Pk) September 2, 2022