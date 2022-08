Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi and Hyderabad has been postponed, and PTI Aug 19 Jalsa is also cancelled!

According to PTI spokesperson, their chairman, Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi tomorrow has also been postponed due to rains.

PTI spokesperson said that due to the forecast of rains, there is a problem in the arrangements for the meeting.

PTI Karachi had announced a rally on Shahrah Quaideen on August 19, in which Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was to address the supporters.