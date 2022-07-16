Imran Riaz Khan claims of given poison in police custody

Imran Riaz Khan claims of been poisoned in police custody!

The revelation was made by the journalist in a tweet after he was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight on Friday.

Riaz, who is on bail till July 19 in a sedition case, revealed that he was traveling to Dubai for a medical test.

According to my doctors, during my arrest, I was given something to eat that could be dangerous. I had to take some tests. So to prove this, I wanted to get my tests done,” he said in a tweet.

“I was stopped at the airport,” he added.

میرے ڈاکٹرز کے مطابق دوران گرفتاری مجھے کچھ ایسا کھانے کے لیے دیا گیا جو خطرناک ثابت ہو سکتا ہے۔ مجھے کچھ ٹیسٹ کروانے تھے۔ تاکہ ثابت کر سکوں کہ کیا کوشش کی گئی ہے۔ایئر پورٹ پر روک لیا گیا ہے۔ مکمل تفصیل کچھ دیر میں۔۔۔ https://t.co/Qmj9XkkJZI — Imran Khan (@ImranRiazKhan) July 14, 2022

According to the immigration sources, the anchorperson was offloaded as his name has been added to the black list.

His lawyer Mia Ali Ashfaq talking to the media said that his client was barred by the authorities at the airport as his name was on the no-fly list.

“You will be responsible if his [Imran Riaz Khan] health condition deteriorates,” he said apparently addressing the government.

Reports claim that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) place Imran Riaz Khan’s name on its watch list at a request made by the Punjab Police.

Senior journalist and Express News anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was arrested by Chakwal police last week.

He has been booked in several sedition cases.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has opened a front in support of the journalist.

In a tweet, the PTI leader shared a video while Riaz was in prison.

Condemning his arrest PTI leader said, “Imran Riaz was kept in a cage, where civilized countries would not even allow animals to be kept. Poisoning is also suspected. All those responsible shd be ashamed. Rather than scaring ppl of Pak into silence, this only adds to ppl’s anger against this cabal of crooks & their handlers.“