Imran Riaz Khan gets bail from LHC in Chakwal case

Imran Riaz Khan gets bail from LHC in the Chakwal case!

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved the bail of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a case registered against him in Punjab’s Chakwal city on personal bonds.

He was arrested again on Thursday outside the court by Chakwal Police in response to a complaint filed to authorities after the court in Attock ordered his release.

The case was lodged against Imran Riaz Khan for speaking against institutions.

Riaz, the most vocal critic of the ruling coalition, was also relieved in a similar case lodged against him at Lahore’s Civil Lines Police Station after a judicial magistrate discharged him from the case.



Discharged by magistrate pic.twitter.com/nQdrj4rElr — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) July 9, 2022

While appearing before the LHC Justice Baqar Najafi told Imran Khan that he “was not looking good in a beard”.

To which the journalist replied that he would cut his beard tomorrow after sacrificing his animal on Eid ul Adha.

“Your lawyer has assured us that you will not issue statements which will make matters worse,” the justice maintained.

Imran Khan replied, “every court he has gone to had provided relief to him.”

“Don’t make us (the courts) controversial,” the justice said.