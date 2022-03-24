In Bani Gala, chicken meat is burned for witchcraft, alleges Shehbaz Sharif!

Leader of the opposition at the National Assembly and PML-N vice-president Shehbaz Sharif has leveled new allegations against PM Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad.

In an interview televised a day ahead of the crucial national assembly session summoned on March 25, Shehbaz Sharif has alleged Bani Gala of being involved in witchcraft.

“In Bani Gala, chicken meat is burned for witchcraft,” alleges Shehbaz Sharif in an interview with Asma Shirazi aired on Ajj News Channel.

“I am saying this on record, without fear of any contradiction and taking full responsibility of this that 100 kgs of Chicken meat is burned at Bani Gala for Jaado Toona and the audacity is that, he (Imran Khan) talks about the formation of Riyasat e Medina,” said Shahbaz Sharif.

The video clip is now doing rounds on social media and was also run by various channels on Thursday night.

بنی گالہ میں جادو ٹونے کے لیے مرغی کا گوشت جلایا جاتا ہے۔ شہباز شریف pic.twitter.com/l0v2iV4JN8 — Salman Durrani 🇵🇰 (@DurraniViews) March 24, 2022

The allegations have drawn massive criticism from social media users.

یہ کس قدر غلیظ اور گرا ہوا مایوس ترین انسان ہے اس پر صرف قانون کے مطابق 16سو کروڑ کا کرپشن کا کیس ہے تو بجائے جواب دینے کے یہ جادو ٹونے کے الزام لگا رہا ہے۔ کیا یہ انسان اس قابل ہے کہ جمہوریت میں قائد حزب اختلاف کی کرسی پر بیٹھے شرمناک اور افسوسناک pic.twitter.com/Nx6mVwdjSw — 🇬🇧اسپورٹس مین🇵🇰 (@aminshergoraya) March 24, 2022

I’ve always felt Shahbaz Sharif has all the makings of a leader who delivers. Today I saw him talking about how IK is preparing for the No-Confidence Vote by burning tons of meat at Bani Gala- ‘Mun’non keh hisaab sae gosht jalaatey hein.’ I just want to say, relax please. — Sara Hayat (@saratamman) March 24, 2022