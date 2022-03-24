Oyeyeah
Latest News

In Bani Gala, chicken meat is burned for witchcraft: Alleges Shehbaz Sharif

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk
posted on
View

In Bani Gala, chicken meat is burned for witchcraft, alleges Shehbaz Sharif!

Leader of the opposition at the National Assembly and PML-N vice-president Shehbaz Sharif has leveled new allegations against PM Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad.

Published Earlier:

In an interview televised a day ahead of the crucial national assembly session summoned on March 25, Shehbaz Sharif has alleged Bani Gala of being involved in witchcraft.

“In Bani Gala, chicken meat is burned for witchcraft,” alleges Shehbaz Sharif in an interview with Asma Shirazi aired on Ajj News Channel.

“I am saying this on record, without fear of any contradiction and taking full responsibility of this that 100 kgs of Chicken meat is burned at Bani Gala for Jaado Toona and the audacity is that, he (Imran Khan) talks about the formation of Riyasat e Medina,” said Shahbaz Sharif.

The video clip is now doing rounds on social media and was also run by various channels on Thursday night.

The allegations have drawn massive criticism from social media users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You