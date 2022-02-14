India Bans 54 more Chinese Apps Sighting Threat to Security

India has announced to ban another 54 Chinese apps sighting them as a threat to national security.

As being reported, the new banned apps on the list are said to mostly include clones of apps that were already banned in India since 2020.

With the addition of 50 more banned apps, the list of total apps that are banned by the Indian government has reached 324.

The Indian news agency ANI has confirmed the names of 11 Chinese apps out of 54 as the complete list is yet to be disclosed by the government.

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite. — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

According to the Economic Times report, the Ministry of Electronics and IT had directed app stores and play stores to block these apps as they were ‘transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China’.

“The 54 apps have already been blocked in India on the Play Store,” the publication quoted an official.

Since June 2020, the Indian government has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps.

As being reported, 118 applications including the popular game PUBG were banned on September 3, 2020, while 59 apps including TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, and many others were blocked two months later.

Furthermore, 43 Chinese apps including Snack Video, AliExpress, and AliPay Cashier have also been banned.