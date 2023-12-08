Injury scare for Abrar Ahmed ahead of first Australia Test!

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed underwent an MRI scan on Friday after complaining of discomfort in his right leg during the third day of the ongoing four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

Following the development, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said, “Further details will be shared in due course by PCB after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports.”

Abrar went off the field after bowling only eight overs on the third day of the game.

A four-day warmup game was scheduled as part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of the three-match Test series against Australia, which is set to take place from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.