Latest News

Injury scare for Abrar Ahmed ahead of first Australia Test

Saman SiddiquiDecember 8, 2023
0 12 Less than a minute
Injury scare for Abrar Ahmed ahead of first Australia Test

Injury scare for Abrar Ahmed ahead of first Australia Test!

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed underwent an MRI scan on Friday after complaining of discomfort in his right leg during the third day of the ongoing four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

Following the development, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said, “Further details will be shared in due course by PCB after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports.”

Abrar went off the field after bowling only eight overs on the third day of the game.

A four-day warmup game was scheduled as part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of the three-match Test series against Australia, which is set to take place from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Related Articles
Saman SiddiquiDecember 8, 2023
0 12 Less than a minute

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

PML-N strikes seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen-led IPP

December 8, 2023

Shaukat Tarin quits PTI and active politics

December 8, 2023

LHC reserves decision on plea challenging Khadija Shah’s detention

December 8, 2023

Federal board announces winter vacations for schools

December 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four + 9 =

Back to top button