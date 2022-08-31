International Community steps in to help aid flood affectees of Pakistan!



So far 16 consignments of relief goods from friendly countries have been received.

According to official sources, the maximum relief consignments of seven aircraft have been sent from Türkiye.

The brotherly country Türkiye, on C-130 aircraft, has sent 600 family tents, 1,008 food boxes, 1000 hygiene boxes, 395 kg of baby food, 2000 blankets, 432 cooking kits, 1440 pillows, 1296 mattresses, and 426,093 medical kits.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif informed via tweet that, “In line with his commitment, my brother H.E. President @RTErdogan is leading humanitarian aid drive for flood affectees. Turkey has mobilized a massive relief effort. 6 flights have landed so far; 2 more will arrive tomorrow. Train carrying relief goods left Ankara for Pakistan.”

In line with his commitment, my brother H.E. President @RTErdogan is leading humanitarian aid drive for flood affectees. Turkey 🇹🇷 has mobilized massive relief effort. 6 flights have landed so far; 2 more will arrive tomorrow. Train carrying relief goods left Ankara for Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ZywsM0gLSB — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 30, 2022

From the United Arab Emirates, five C-130 aircraft have arrived so far carrying 90,450 pounds (lbs) of aid supplies, carrying foodstuff including rice and lentils, etc., food items, hygiene kits, and tents.

While from China, four Y-20 aircraft carrying 3,000 tents have arrived so far.

The sorties started arriving on August 28 while responding to the call for foreign assistance to support the relief efforts after devastating floods that hit various parts of the country.