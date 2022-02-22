Oyeyeah
Internet services in Pakistan disrupted due to submarine cable fault

The submarine cable developed a fault around 400 km off the coast of Pakistan

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
Internet services in Pakistan once again disrupted due to submarine cable fault, it emerges on Tuesday.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday notified that the users of Trans World Associates (TWA), could face bandwidth disruptions due to a reported breakage in the company’s submarine cable system.

TWA is one of the two license holders for international landing stations of submarine cables. 

The PTA said the fault was reported around 6 pm on Monday and caused an outage of international bandwidth.

“[It] may result in degradation of internet services for users of Transworld bandwidth,” the statement said.

The submarine cable developed a fault around 400 km off the coast of Pakistan, the telecom authority said.

“The consortium was arranging ad hoc bandwidth to minimise the impact and efforts were ongoing to ascertain the exact location of the fault as well as the expected restoration time,” PTA added.

