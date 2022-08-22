Oyeyeah
Internet services reportedly interrupted in parts of Pakistan

Internet services are reported to be interrupted in parts of Pakistan.

Internet users from various cities on Monday night flocked to social media, perhaps from some other Internet Service Provider, to report their issues.

The disruption was reported at 11 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Aug 22.

Following the reports of Internet services being down, rumor mills were spotted hyperactive to mislead the general public. As there was no official clarification addressing the disruption in the internet service.

 

According to the internet outages tracking organization NetBlocks, “A nation-scale internet disruption has been registered in #Pakistan; the incident affects multiple providers including PTCL, Nayatel with real-time network data showing connectivity at 38% of ordinary levels.”

This was the second time within two days that the internet went down across the country briefly.

The situation also sparked a meme game on the Twitter timeline.

 

