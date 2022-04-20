Oyeyeah
Latest News

Internet users in Pakistan likely to face slow speed on April 21, PTA

While the availability of internet services will be as usual throughout the country.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Internet users in Pakistan are likely to face slow speed on April 21, notify PTA on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the internet speed in the country will be slow on April 21.

Published Earlier:

A power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21st April 2022 from 02:00 AM to 07:00 AM, according to PTA. 

This may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds during the mentioned time only, said PTA.

The regulatory authority stated that alternate measures are being taken to provide uninterrupted internet services to meet capacity requirements and to return to full functionality as quickly as possible.

While the availability of internet services will be as usual throughout the country.

Internet users in Pakistan had faced similar issues a number of times due to temporary technical problems at the same cable.

The total length of the SEA-ME-WE 4 (SMW4) submarine cable system is approximately 20,000 km which consists of the main backbone across the Eastern and Western worlds.

The international submarine cable, SMW4 links 14 countries with 16 landing stations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and also provides the extension links to various countries.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You