Internet users in Pakistan likely to face slow speed on April 21, PTA

Internet users in Pakistan are likely to face slow speed on April 21, notify PTA on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the internet speed in the country will be slow on April 21.

A power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21st April 2022 from 02:00 AM to 07:00 AM, according to PTA.

This may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds during the mentioned time only, said PTA.



The regulatory authority stated that alternate measures are being taken to provide uninterrupted internet services to meet capacity requirements and to return to full functionality as quickly as possible.

While the availability of internet services will be as usual throughout the country.

Alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users will be taken to meet capacity requirements and to return to full functionality as quickly as possible. The availability of internet services will be as usual throughout the country. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) April 19, 2022

Internet users in Pakistan had faced similar issues a number of times due to temporary technical problems at the same cable.

The total length of the SEA-ME-WE 4 (SMW4) submarine cable system is approximately 20,000 km which consists of the main backbone across the Eastern and Western worlds.

The international submarine cable, SMW4 links 14 countries with 16 landing stations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and also provides the extension links to various countries.