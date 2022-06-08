Iqrar ul Hassan booked for exposing DC Mirpurkhas’s corruption

Iqrar ul Hassan has been booked for exposing DC Mirpurkhas’s corruption, it emerges on Wednesday.

As reported, Sindh police on Wednesday registered an FIR against ARY News’ crime show Sar-e-Aam host, Iqrar ul Hassan, for exposing the corruption of deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas.

The case was registered against Iqrar ul Hassan in Mirpurkhas for his alleged interference in official affairs.

The case was registered against Iqrar after team Sar-e-Aam exposed the corruption of deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner Mirpurkhas.

The program team had caught them taking bribes for the issuance of arms licenses.

According to Sar-e-Aam, deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas demanded an Rs2 million bribe for the 100 arms license issuance.

Reportedly, this is not the first time that Iqrar ul Hassan has been booked in a case or beaten by police for exposing their corruption.