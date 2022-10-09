Oyeyeah
Iran state TV hacked by anti-govt protesters during live broadcast

Iran’s state broadcaster was hacked in the middle of its main news program Saturday night

Iran state TV was hacked by anti-govt protesters during a live broadcast!

As reported, the Edalat-e Ali hacktivist group hacked the Iranian state TV’s live news broadcast that started at 9 pm local time on Saturday.

“The blood of our youths is on your hands,” read a message on the screen displaying a photo of Khamenei along with photos of slain Mahsa Amini and three other girls killed in Iran protests.

“It’s time to collect your furniture from Pasteur Street and find another place for your family outside Iran,” the message directed towards the Iranian president said.

The clips of the hacking episode are now doing rounds on social media.

 

 

 

