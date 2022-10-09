Iran state TV hacked by anti-govt protesters during live broadcast

Iran state TV was hacked by anti-govt protesters during a live broadcast!





As reported, the Edalat-e Ali hacktivist group hacked the Iranian state TV’s live news broadcast that started at 9 pm local time on Saturday.

“The blood of our youths is on your hands,” read a message on the screen displaying a photo of Khamenei along with photos of slain Mahsa Amini and three other girls killed in Iran protests.

“It’s time to collect your furniture from Pasteur Street and find another place for your family outside Iran,” the message directed towards the Iranian president said.

The clips of the hacking episode are now doing rounds on social media.

روز بیست و‌ دوم #تظاهرات_سراسرى با اعتراضهایی گسترده در دانشگاهها و بعدش خیابان‌های شهرهای مختلف شروع شد و بعد از تاریکی هوا هم مشخصا در نقاط مختلف پایتخت ادامه پیدا کرد و آخرش، اینگونه به پایان رسید: pic.twitter.com/2KusJ1ofEu — Kayvan Hosseini (@Kayvan_Hosseini) October 8, 2022

Wow! Iran state TV was hacked while broadcasting Khamenei’s meeting with officials. This is done by the “Imam Ali Justice” hacker group. We see Khamenei in fire and hear “woman, life, liberty” for a few seconds on state TV. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/B0dLJ7evp6 — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) October 8, 2022

🚨Iran’s state controlled TV was just hacked by anti Islamic regime protesters 👏👏👏



They managed to put up photos, on the screen, of some of those killed by government’s Islamist thugs. #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/V6k6dtAjdN — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) October 8, 2022