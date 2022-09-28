Ishaq Dar takes charge of finance ministry

Oyeyeah
Ishaq Dar has taken the charge of the finance ministry on Wednesday.

A day after taking oath as the senator, Ishaq Dar has sworn in as the country’s new finance minister.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday morning.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, parliamentarians, and senior government officials.

As reported, after taking the oath Ishaq Dar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the President House in Islamabad.

Published Earlier:

The meeting between the President’s and the newly appointed federal minister continued for 20 minutes during which both expressed concern over the economic situation of the country.

