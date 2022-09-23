Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant suspended till Oct 7

Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant has been suspended till Oct 7!

Former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar — who is currently in London — was declared absconder in 2017, in a corruption reference after he failed to join the trial against him.

The court issued a permanent arrest warrant against Ishaq Dar in May this year.

As reported, the accountability court in Islamabad on Friday suspended the arrest warrants of Ishaq Dar in a case pertaining to declaring him a proclaimed offender.

During the hearing on Friday, Ishaq Dar’s counsel Qazi Misbah requested the court to take back the arrest warrant it had issued against his client.

“The National Accountability Bureau should be stopped from arresting Dar. He will come straight to the court as soon as he lands in Pakistan,” Qazi Misbah said before the court.

Subsequently, accountability judge Muhammad Bashir accepted the PML-N leader’s request and suspended his arrest warrants till October 7.

Furthermore, he also barred NAB from arresting Dar, giving the former finance minister a chance to surrender before the court.

“We will consider permanently suspending Dar’s arrest warrants once he appears before the court in person,” the judge said.

The development comes after Dar’s counsel filed a petition seeking the reversal of the arrest warrants on Thursday.

The application pleaded that Dar should not be arrested when he returns home since he wanted to surrender to the court to join the trial.

The accountability court had issued notice to NAB to file its version on Sept 23.