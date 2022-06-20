Islamabad decides to close commercial activities by 9pm

Islamabad has also decided to close commercial activities in the federal capital by 9 pm.

According to the notification, markets, shops, warehouses and shopping malls in the federal capital will be closed at 9 pm.

While the Wedding Halls, Wedding Celebrations, and Lighting will be closed until 10 pm.

In addition, commercial and industrial centers, restaurants, clubs, parks, cinemas, and theaters will be closed at 11:30 pm.

However, the ambulance service, medical centers, petrol pumps, bus stations, bread baking ovens (Tandoors), and milk, yogurt, and vegetable shops are exempted from observing the new timing ban.

The ban will remain in effect for the next two months, as per the notification.

According to Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the order was being implemented keeping in view the government’s plan to conserve energy.

He said Section 144 would be imposed on those traders who would violate the order.