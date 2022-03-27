Oyeyeah
Islamabad PTI Rally: Private news channels barred from live coverage

As being reported, Farukh Habib ordered to remove all DSNGs of all private channels from the venue.

Islamabad is ready to witness the biggest political power show, claims PTI.

PTI is ready to stage its “Amr-bel-Maroof” public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Avenue will begin at 3 pm and PM Imran Khan is expected to address the gathering around 5 pm.

The political pressure in the federal capital mounts with the Opposition parties also marching towards Islamabad ahead of the vote of no-confidence against PM Imran Khan.

To counter the  Opposition’s no-trust motion, PTI  called for the rally to show support to the prime minister.

The premier urged the citizens willing to attend the rally to leave their homes early as there would be rush and blockages on the roads.

He said that he fears that the people might not reach the venue on time.

However, the private news channels cameras will not be allowed inside Islamabad’s Parade Ground to cover today’s PTI rally.

As being reported, Farukh Habib ordered to remove all DSNGs of all private channels from the venue.

Local journalists took to social media to share the update about the coverage of Today’s rally:

 

 

 

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said: 

“At present, all media of Pakistan is available for coverage in Parade Ground, more than 43 representatives of international media will be present for the coverage of #امربالمعروف Ground meeting.”

 

 

