Islamabad PTI Rally: Private news channels barred from live coverage

Islamabad is ready to witness the biggest political power show, claims PTI.

PTI is ready to stage its “Amr-bel-Maroof” public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Avenue will begin at 3 pm and PM Imran Khan is expected to address the gathering around 5 pm.

The political pressure in the federal capital mounts with the Opposition parties also marching towards Islamabad ahead of the vote of no-confidence against PM Imran Khan.

To counter the Opposition’s no-trust motion, PTI called for the rally to show support to the prime minister.

The premier urged the citizens willing to attend the rally to leave their homes early as there would be rush and blockages on the roads.

He said that he fears that the people might not reach the venue on time.

However, the private news channels cameras will not be allowed inside Islamabad’s Parade Ground to cover today’s PTI rally.

As being reported, Farukh Habib ordered to remove all DSNGs of all private channels from the venue.



Local journalists took to social media to share the update about the coverage of Today’s rally:

Only PTV allowed to give coverage of PTI jalsa in islamabad . Is it pti jalsa or govt jalsa? — Nasrullah Malik (@NasrullahMalik1) March 27, 2022

نجی میڈیا سےپریڈ گراونڈ کے جلسے کی کوریج کا استحقاق چھن چکا

ڈی ایس این جیزنکال لیں

نشریات سرکاری ٹی وی سےہونگی

"دوستوں سےگذارش ڈی ایس این جی کی جلسہ گاہ میں اجازت نہیں مہربانی کرکہ باہرنکال لیں"#جاگ_اٹھا_ہےسارا_پاکستان#مہنگائی_مکاؤ_مارچ#چلو_چلو_پریڈگراؤنڈ_چلو — Abdul Jabbar (@abduljabbarisb) March 27, 2022

Private news channels cameras will not be allowed inside Islamabad’s Parade Ground to cover today’s PTI rally — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 27, 2022

How can there be a gathering of 1 million people in 5,000 seats? #IK has come up with a solution, the media has been banned & private media has been barred from covering the #pti jalsa, have been expelled. Only #PTV will be allowed 10 ppl living in 5000 seats. pic.twitter.com/wD0ai8l5hc — Nasir Abbasi (@NasirAbbasiPPPP) March 27, 2022

PTI wants it to be reported from PTV as millions of ppl have arrived Parade ground for PTI Jalsa. But reality is selected regime has been repeatedly rejected by people of 🇵🇰 & PTI failed to fill 5000 chairs yet being in Govt.#جاگ_اٹھا_ہےسارا_پاکستانpic.twitter.com/7vwgZ5yCfR pic.twitter.com/q0lmOngXZV — Abdul Majid Kalwar (@Majid_PSF) March 27, 2022

PTI has barred private media from covering Jalsa.



DSNGs of private channels have been removed from jalsagah.



Cameramen of any private channel are not allowed coverage in jalsagah.



Farrukh Habib said Only Government Channel can cover the jalsa. pic.twitter.com/KQlzpKkuOj — Rab Nawaz Baloch (@RabNBaloch) March 27, 2022

Reason why private media barred from covering jalsa by #PTI https://t.co/0ixOBReFSa — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) March 27, 2022

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said:

“At present, all media of Pakistan is available for coverage in Parade Ground, more than 43 representatives of international media will be present for the coverage of #امربالمعروف Ground meeting.”