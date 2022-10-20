Islamabad reports 111 new dengue cases during last 24 hours

Islamabad has reported as many as 111 new dengue cases during the last 24 hours!



According to District Health Officer (DHO), 111 more people were diagnosed with the dengue virus in the last 24 hours.



56 cases were reported in rural areas while 55 cases were reported from urban areas of the federal capital.



PIMS Hospital has 50 dengue patients, Federal General Hospital has five dengue patients, CDA Hospital has one and private hospitals have 44 patients diagnosed with dengue.



According to DHO Islamabad, the number of people affected by dengue has reached 4,097.

The number of cases in rural areas is 2,369 while the number in urban areas has reached 1,728.



Citizens are advised to take precautionary measures as the cases may increase further.