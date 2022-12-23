Islamabad suicide attack: One policeman martyred, several injured as a suspicious taxi exploded in I-10 area

One policeman was martyred, and several people were injured as a suspicious taxi exploded in the I-10 area of the federal capital on Friday morning.

Deputy Inspector General Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha while addressing the media at the blast site said that members of the Eagle Squad stopped a suspicious taxi for checking when the suicide attacker detonated himself.

The attacker blew himself up after he came back in his car, GIG said, adding that an unidentified woman and a man were in the taxi when the explosion occurred.

“Police personnel saved Islamabad from a major disaster with courage and presence of mind,” said DIG Chattha.

He added that four cops were injured in the attack.

The law enforcement agency has cordoned off the area after the explosion and investigations are underway.

Police said that the car had explosive material in it.

The martyred policeman has been identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

خود کش دھماکے میں ہیڈ کانسٹیبل عدیل حسین درجہ شہادت پر فائز ہوگئے۔ اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کی بروقت کارروائی سے شہر دہشتگردی کے بڑے حملے سے محفوظ رہے۔ شھداء اور زخمی جوانوں کو قوم کا سلام۔ pic.twitter.com/EbPkkPPQn1 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

On the other hand, the Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Khalid Masood said that they have received 10 injured.

He added that apart from the martyred policeman, two other dead bodies had arrived at the hospital.