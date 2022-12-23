Latest News

Islamabad suicide attack: One policeman martyred, several injured as a suspicious taxi exploded in I-10 area

NewsDeskDecember 23, 2022
0 15 1 minute read

One policeman was martyred, and several people were injured as a suspicious taxi exploded in the I-10 area of the federal capital on Friday morning.

Deputy Inspector General Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha while addressing the media at the blast site said that members of the Eagle Squad stopped a suspicious taxi for checking when the suicide attacker detonated himself.

The attacker blew himself up after he came back in his car, GIG said, adding that an unidentified woman and a man were in the taxi when the explosion occurred.

“Police personnel saved Islamabad from a major disaster with courage and presence of mind,” said DIG Chattha.

He added that four cops were injured in the attack.

Related Articles

The law enforcement agency has cordoned off the area after the explosion and investigations are underway.

Police said that the car had explosive material in it.

The martyred policeman has been identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

On the other hand, the Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Khalid Masood said that they have received 10 injured.

He added that apart from the martyred policeman, two other dead bodies had arrived at the hospital.

 

NewsDeskDecember 23, 2022
0 15 1 minute read

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Scam Case: Karachi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Waqar Zaka

December 23, 2022

PTI rejects Governor Punjab’s notification

December 23, 2022

Governor Punjab de-notifies Chief Minister Pervez Elahi

December 23, 2022

The decision to dissolve KPK Assembly has been delayed, CM Mahmood Khan

December 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four + 6 =

Back to top button