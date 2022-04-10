ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story, terming it totally baseless and a pack of lies

ISPR has refuted the story published in BBC Urdu on Sunday.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a statement refuted the story published in BBC Urdu terming it totally baseless and a pack of lies.

In a statement on Sunday, ISPR said the typical propaganda story lacks any credible, authentic, and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos.

“There is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organised disinformation campaign,” ISPR says.

The matter is being taken up with BBC authorities, it added.

The BBC Urdu published on Sunday with alleged claims about what happened at the PM House on Saturday evening.

BBC Urdu claims that as the vote of confidence crisis deepened last night, Imran Khan fired army chief Bajwa but was unable to get the decision implemented.