Israeli President confirms meeting a delegation of Pakistani expats

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has confirmed meeting a delegation of Pakistani ex-pats.

Herzog said that he received a delegation of Pakistani ex-pats who lived in the US “together with other members of other countries in their region”.

“And I must say this was an amazing experience. We haven’t had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel in such scope. And that all stems from the Abraham Accords, meaning Jews and Muslims can dwell together in the region,” he said.

Herzog did not mention details about the Pakistanis he met.

Herzog made the confirmation during a special address at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on May 26 in Davos, Switzerland, as he talked about the Abraham Accords.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirms meeting delegation of Pakistani expats, says it was “an amazing experience because we haven’t had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel ever in such scope” as part of Abraham Accords to normalize Israel’s diplomatic ties with Muslim states pic.twitter.com/BUq6UgJyqf — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) May 29, 2022

It is reported that Sharaka — an Israeli non-government organisation (NGO) had organised a visit of a Pakistan-American delegation to “promote peace in the Middle East”.

A report of the Pakistani American delegation visiting Israel emerged on May 11.

The delegation met top Israeli leadership including the Israeli President.

Some ‘famous’ faces from the Pakistani media fraternity are also part of the delegation, while some even work for state media.

A Pakistani American delegation has visited Israel. The delegation met top Israeli leadership including Israeli President. Some 'famous' faces from Pakistani media fraternity are also part of the delegation. Some even work for state media. pic.twitter.com/RUVJGX9PgV — OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) May 11, 2022

The visit has been arranged by a Pro-Israel organisation Sharaka that works for connecting Israel with Gulf countries. pic.twitter.com/Xs9sk4HVEo — OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) May 11, 2022

Pakistan does not recognize the state of Israel and, therefore no diplomatic relations exist between the two countries.

Following the Abraham accords, Pakistan had made clear that it cannot recognise Israel until a “just settlement of the Palestinian issue” is found.