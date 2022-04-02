Jahangir Tareen group will support Hamza Shehbaz for CM Punjab post

Jahangir Tareen group has announced to support Hamza Shehbaz CM Punjab!

Ishaq Dar, former finance minister, and a senior PML-N leader, currently living in London, announced the development after meeting Jahangir Khan Tareen.

‘Estranged’ member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen group (JKT) will lend their support to Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in the election to the seat of Punjab chief minister.

Ishaq Dar announced via a tweet that their talks with Jahangir Khan Tareen were productive, and he welcomed the JKT group’s cooperation from the bottom of his heart.

Had fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition's candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.

Deeply appreciate support of #JKT and #JKT_Group — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 1, 2022

Furthermore, Tareen group spokesperson Aun Chaudhry has claimed that their 16 MPs will support the joint opposition’s candidate.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly (PA) session will be held on Saturday or Sunday to elect a new Punjab Chief Minister.

Punjab CM will be elected according to the Assembly agenda issued by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.