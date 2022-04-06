Oyeyeah
Jahangir Tareen likely to return to Pakistan next week

Jahangir Tareen had been shifted to UK for treatment at the end of February due to his ill health.

Jahangir Tareen is likely to return to Pakistan next week, sources.

As being reported, PTI’s estranged leader will be returning back from the UK after his personal doctors have allowed him to travel.

Published Earlier:

Jahangir Tareen left for London on February 26, to seek medical treatment as he is suffering from chronic cancer.

Jahangir Tareen has been staying with his family at his Newbury estate and receiving medical treatment and had been keeping a close eye on the developments in Pakistan as PTI floundered to the Vote of No-Confidence at the National Assembly.

Reportedly, Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen and other family members will also be returning home.

Amid the ongoing political crisis, the group led by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen will support Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Assembly.

Earlier this week it was reported that Jahangir Tareen had a meeting with Ishaq Dar in London.

Jahangir Tareen accompanied by Ali Tareen and Ishaq Dar were seen at a Park Lane hotel where they met with Ishaq Dar to discuss the No-confidence motion and the Punjab assembly situation.
Earlier on April 2, the Jahangir Tareen group, the dissident faction of the ruling PTI, formally announced to support joint opposition candidate Hamza Shehbaz for the Punjab CM office against Pervaiz Elahi.
“JKT group will vote for PML-N in Punjab chief minister election,” said MPA Nauman Langrial at a press conference in Lahore.
“PTI-led Punjab government under CM Buzdar registered fake cases against Jahangir Tareen and his family,” he said, alleging that corruption in Punjab was at its peak during the regime of Usman Buzdar.

