Jahangir Tareen likely to return to Pakistan next week

Jahangir Tareen is likely to return to Pakistan next week, sources.

As being reported, PTI’s estranged leader will be returning back from the UK after his personal doctors have allowed him to travel.

Jahangir Tareen left for London on February 26, to seek medical treatment as he is suffering from chronic cancer.

Jahangir Tareen has been staying with his family at his Newbury estate and receiving medical treatment and had been keeping a close eye on the developments in Pakistan as PTI floundered to the Vote of No-Confidence at the National Assembly.



Reportedly, Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen and other family members will also be returning home.

Amid the ongoing political crisis, the group led by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen will support Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Assembly.