Jamaat-e-Islami’s Alaan-e-Karachi unveils its future course of action and way forward to solve the burning issues of the metropolis.

امیر جماعت اسلامی کراچی حافظ نعیم الرحمن بلدیاتی انتخابات کی تیاریوں اور عوامی رابطہ مہم کے سلسلے میں باغ جناح کے وسیع و عریض گراؤنڈ میں عظیم الشان اور تاریخی ”اعلان کراچی جلسہ عام“ سے خطاب کر رہے ہیں#حافظ_کا_اعلان_کراچی pic.twitter.com/Zob48bNHhM — Jamaat e Islami Pakistan (@JIPOfficial) January 8, 2023

Sunday saw Jamaat-e-Islami hold a huge public gathering meeting, and an extraordinary number of women participated.



One important thing that was witnessed at the venue was a division made without a barbed wire fence for ladies and gents attending the Jalsa.

کراچی نے فیصلہ سنا دیا

جماعت اسلامی کے زیراہتمام باغ جناح گراؤنڈ میں اعلان کراچی جلسہ عام کے مناظر، عوامی شرکت کا ریکارڈ ٹوٹ گیا۔ بلدیاتی انتخابات سے بھاگنے نہیں دیں گے۔ کراچی کو پبلک پارٹنرشپ کے تحت چلائیں گے#حافظ_کا_اعلان_کراچی pic.twitter.com/GI7c3uWbEa — Jamaat e Islami Pakistan (@JIPOfficial) January 8, 2023

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman while addressing a public meeting called ‘Alaan Karachi’ in Bagh e Jinnah Karachi said that the federal or provincial government does not care for the city, it is a pity that the establishment does not care for Karachi, now the establishment is to be told that the politics of manipulation should be ended.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman added that these tyrants have made Karachi a ruin but even in the past it is running the economy of the whole of Pakistan, still 54 100% of exports are from this city and still this city contributes more than 60% of revenue, 35% of GDP is from Karachi.

کراچی لاوارث نہیں ،

باغ جناح گواہی دے رہا ہے کہ اس شہر کو وارث مل گئے ہیں

#حافظ_کا_اعلان_کراچی pic.twitter.com/KnFtirD2Gu — Jamaat e Islami Karachi (@KarachiJamaat) January 8, 2023

He added that the municipal elections are being held on January 15, and conspiracies are still happening, “I want to tell the Election Commission to stick to the position you have taken, we need elections, it has been running for two years. We are running behind them, conducting elections honestly and transparently, and station army and rangers at every polling station, they will defeat you, God Willing.”

Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman said that the provincial government of the People’s Party has been in existence for 15 years, but the system of looting is going on here, they are hearing that buses will come, and after 15 years, 130 buses have come and that too when it rained.

“I am devastated, after so long they have started building the red line and jammed the whole city, they are incompetent people, and they can’t even start a plan,” he said.

He said that if the mayor of Jamaat-e-Islami is elected in Karachi, then we will unite the community and run this city together.

“We will take authority, involve the community, and build reconciliation associations,” he maintained.