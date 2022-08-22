Oyeyeah
Latest News

Jameel Farooqui, anchor person turned YouTuber, arrested from Karachi

Police has arrested youtuber Jameel Farooqui for allegedly making false stories of sexual abuse on Shahbaz Gill in his videos.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui11 views
posted on
Jameel FarooquiJameel Farooqui, anchor person turned YouTuber | OyeYeah News
Views

Jameel Farooqui anchor person turned YouTuber has been arrested in Karachi.

Police have arrested YouTuber JameelFarooqui for allegedly making false stories of sexual abuse on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in his videos.

Published Earlier:

A case against Jameel Farooqui for making false allegations against Islamabad Capital Police is registered in Ramna police station, Islamabad.

According to the police, accused Jameel Farooqi had accused Islamabad Capital Police of physical and sexual violence on accused Shahbaz Gill in his V-log.

The Islamabad Capital Police had indicated action against those making provocative, fabricated, and false allegations.

The case was registered on the complaint of the magistrate Aimal Khan

FIR

Is it really Journalism that’s providing us with news nowadays or its a modified form of Political Satire?

Jameel Farooqui’s arrest has opened a new debate on social media.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You