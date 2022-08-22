Jameel Farooqui, anchor person turned YouTuber, arrested from Karachi

Jameel Farooqui anchor person turned YouTuber has been arrested in Karachi.

Police have arrested YouTuber JameelFarooqui for allegedly making false stories of sexual abuse on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in his videos.

A case against Jameel Farooqui for making false allegations against Islamabad Capital Police is registered in Ramna police station, Islamabad.

According to the police, accused Jameel Farooqi had accused Islamabad Capital Police of physical and sexual violence on accused Shahbaz Gill in his V-log.

The Islamabad Capital Police had indicated action against those making provocative, fabricated, and false allegations.

The case was registered on the complaint of the magistrate Aimal Khan

Is it really Journalism that’s providing us with news nowadays or its a modified form of Political Satire?

Jameel Farooqui’s arrest has opened a new debate on social media.

BOL news anchor Sami Abraham sahb declares allegations of rape of @SHABAZGIL first levelled by former PM @ImranKhanPTI and then narrated by #JameelFarooqui on his YouTube channel a “political satire”. https://t.co/FJmkV4mwMZ — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) August 22, 2022

Arrest of #JameelFarooqui isnt due to his vlog, or Hamid Mir would have been arrested as well



The illegal arrest on flimsy grounds was because Baghlol is deeply hurt by his vlog



The shackles of fear have been broken. The ppl will defeat you InshAllah#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/BBZ7UzdKOY — Maria Malik (@marumaria777) August 22, 2022