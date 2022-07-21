Japan removes Pakistan from the Category of COVID-19 Red List countries

Japan has removed Pakistan from the Category of COVID-19 Red List countries.

Pakistan embassy in Tokyo in a statement issued on Thursday said, “As a result of the efforts of the embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, the government of Japan has removed Pakistan from the category of red-listed countries in relation to COVID-19.”

“The new categorization will come into effect from 27 July 2022 onwards,” it added.

However, the precautionary measures against Covid-19 will remain in place.

“The Pakistani community in Japan is encouraged to remain vigilant against Covid-19, the Pakistani embassy said.