Japan reports record 415 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

Saman SiddiquiDecember 28, 2022
Japan reports record 415 COVID-19 deaths in a single day!

The data from the Japanese health ministry, the country on Wednesday recorded 415 COVID-19 deaths, the highest-ever count for a single day.

Meanwhile, 216,219 new coronavirus cases were confirmed which is  4% up from a week earlier.

The data also showed, approaching the record high of some 260,000 a day in August.

According to a tally by the World Health Organization, in the past seven days, Japan had the world’s largest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections and the second-most deaths after the United States,

