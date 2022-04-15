Jemima Goldsmith reacts to anti-Imran Khan protests targeting her in London!

Jemima Goldsmith, the first former wife of PTI chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to express her distress over the protests targeting her in connection to Imran Khan.

Read more: UK govt. condemns Zac Goldsmith for his interference in Pakistani politics

Jemima Goldsmith in a tweet on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan.

“Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media…. It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore,” she said while sharing the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17.

Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media…. It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore. #PuranaPakistan pic.twitter.com/0R2YOPcQrJ — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 15, 2022

Jemima Goldsmith was married to Imran Khan from 1995 to 2004.

Goldsmith was seen responding to various comments on the Twitter timeline in wake of her earlier tweet.

“The difference is that I have got nothing to do with Pakistani politics and neither have my children. They are low-key private individuals who are not even on social media,” she added.



The difference is that I have got nothing to do with Pakistani politics and neither have my children. They are low- key private individuals who are not even on social media. — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 15, 2022

Especially as I have an ongoing problem with stalkers (one arrested at my work place last week and another who breached his restraining order & is being tried in a few weeks) — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 15, 2022

Even after her divorce from Imran Khan, from time to time, Jemima Goldsmith keeps commenting on Pakistan’s politics.

In 2010, Imran Khan went to the United Kingdom to campaign for Zac Goldsmith, one of Jemima’s brothers.

And following the successful No-Confidence Motion against Imran Khan, Foreign Office Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith tweeted in support of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

Sad to see last night’s events in Pakistan.

Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage.

I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections. — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) April 10, 2022

Zac and Jemima Goldsmith’s brother Ben Goldsmith also extended his support for Imran Khan on Twitter following his ouster.

Ben Goldsmith tweeted: “My brother-in-law @ImranKhanPTI is a good and honourable man, motivated only by a strong desire to do good for his country. His record as PM is exceptional, most of all on the biggest issue of our time: Pakistan under Imran is now a world leader on environmental restoration.”