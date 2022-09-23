JI Chief Sirajul Haq slams Transgender Bill

JI Chief Sirajul Haq slams the Transgender Bill!

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq has termed the Transgender Rights Act against the Islamic Sharia and calls for amendment in the transgender protection act, saying the so-called law is an attack on the norms of Pakistani society.

While holding a press conference at Mansoora, Lahore on Friday JI Chief Sirajul Haq said that “we have always supported the rights of transgender people, we are not against their rights”.

“During the days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamaat-e-Islami supported them, went to their homes and delivered relief materials, and took care of them during the flood too”, he added.

He said that the Transgender Act that the government prepared in 2018 is against Sharia.

“According to this law, men and women can change their gender without any hindrance”, he said.

He went on to add that under this law, 29 thousand men and women have so far declared changing their gender identity.

“There is usually a western agenda behind such laws, it is a conspiracy to destroy our family system. The authority to change gender only rests with Almighty Allah,” he maintained.

He added that JI’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has submitted a resolution to amend the transgender law, adding that a medical board should be formed which should include a psychologist in this connection.

“We want this law not to be miss used. Yes, this law may bring the wrath of Allah,” Siraj ul Haq said.



As reported, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has even challenged the law in the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

The recently passed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act by the National Assembly allows transgender persons equal rights to education, basic health facilities, writing their transgender identity on their identity cards and passports, besides the right to vote and contest elections.

The law was enacted in 2018.