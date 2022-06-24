Oyeyeah
Journalist and social media activist Arsalan Khan abducted from home in Karachi

Arsalan Khan AbductedArsalan Khan abducted in Karachi | OyeYeah News
Journalist and social media activist Arsalan Khan was abducted from home in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday.

As reported, he has been forcibly abducted from his home in Karachi at around 4 AM.

The journalist community and family shared their concerns following the abduction incident on social media.

In a video statement, Arsalan Khan’s wife said, “Rangers personnel carrying AK-47s entered our home at 4:30 am in the morning and took away Arsalan Khan.”

 

Amnesty International in a statement said that “it is deeply concerned about the abduction of journalist Arsalan Khan from his home in Karachi today at 4:00 am. Pakistan must end this abhorrent practice of punishing dissent by wrenching people away from their loved ones.”

“The newly-appointed Inter-Ministerial Committee on Missing Persons must take note of the jarring disconnect between what they are saying and what is actually happening on the ground,” it added.

Citizens and journalists demand the immediate release of Arsalan Khan.

Twitter timeline is laden with support and concern messages:

 

 

 

 

 

 

