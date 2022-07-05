Journalist Arshad Sharif is the latest target of online trolls!

Tuesday saw yet another weird trend on the Twitter timeline in Pakistan.

Leaving netizens wondering who is this so popular Arshad Electrician in the country.

While investigating the trend we came to find out that the keyboard warriors have gone nuts after Journalist Arshad Sharif.

And seriously speaking, it must be God, or the person behind creating the trend would know the exact reason behind the creation of such trolling tweets.

It is such a disappointment that the world’s most powerful social media platform is being used for useless bashing and character assassination in Pakistan.

It is the educated class that has Twitter handles and creates bots to gain perks of social media earnings.

But what did Journalist Arshad Sharif do that he is named an Electrician, we still can’t clear the air!

If you and your friends don't know yet, get in touch with your friends and go to Arshad Electrician. Thank you.#ارشد_الیکٹریشن pic.twitter.com/Z18v7VCc6N — tanu views (@Tanu_views) July 5, 2022

Well further investigating into the matter, here at OyeYeah we came to know it was Arshad Sharif’s sublime tweet about the ‘Extenstion’ that led to this whole Electrician scenario!