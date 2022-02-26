Journalist Ather Mateen Murder Case: Main suspect arrested from Sindh-Balochistan border

A significant development in the case of murdered journalist Ather Mateen, the main suspect is reported to be arrested on Saturday.



A key suspect in the murder of Samaa TV journalist Ather Mateen has been arrested from the Sindh-Balochistan border.



Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has confirmed the arrest of accused Ashraf.

Senior News Producer Ather Mateen Ahmed was shot dead in Karachi’s locality of North Nazimabad on Friday, Feb 18.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the accused would be punished according to law.



Sources said that the accused Ashraf was arrested with the help of intelligence agencies. The other accused involved in the incident is still absconding.

The senior journalist was returning home after dropping off his children at school on the morning of February 18.

As he saw the criminals were robbing a citizen near DA Chowrangi in North Nazimabad, Ather Mateen hit the robbers with his car, on which the accused shot and killed the journalist on spot.

Samaa Tv News Producer Ather Mateen, 42, received 3 bullets

Following the protests on the cold-blooded murder, the law enforcement agencies were very active in the high-profile case.