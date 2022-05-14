Oyeyeah
Journalist Fahd Husain appointed special assistant to PM Shehbaz Sharif

Fahd Husain’s rank would be equal to that of a federal minister.

By Saman Siddiqui
Journalist Fahd Husain has been appointed a special assistant to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet division on Saturday notified the senior journalist’s appointment as the SAPM.

The notification for Husain’s appointment stated: “The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Husain as special assistant to the prime minister with the status of federal minister, with immediate effect.”

However, the official notification, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, bears no details about the newly appointed aide’s portfolio.

As reported, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of Fahd Hussain as his special assistant a day earlier.

