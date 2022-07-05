Journalist Imran Khan taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza

Journalist Imran Khan has been taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

According to sources, an FIR has been registered against senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan in Attock.

Attock police arrested the journalist and left.

According to sources, Imran Khan was accompanied by some journalists from Peshawar when he was arrested.

Earlier, news of Imran Khan’s arrest was also circulating on Twitter.

The arrest of Imran Khan is also trending on Twitter.

Imran Riaz videoclip before arrest, a large contingent of police surrounded his vehicle at Islamabad toll plaza. pic.twitter.com/GewnqvAgqz — Fakhar Ur Rehman (@fakharrehman001) July 5, 2022