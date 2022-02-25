Journalist Mohsin Baig gets bail in unlicensed arm case

Journalist Mohsin Baig gets bail in an unlicensed arm case!

FIA had arrested Mohsin Baig on Feb 16.

On Friday, the Islamabad court accepted the bail application of senior journalist Mohsin Baig in the case of possession of unlicensed arms in lieu of a surety bond of Rs30, 000/-.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Mohsin Baig on February 16 on a complaint filed by federal minister Murad Saeed.

Murad filed a complaint with the FIA cybercrime wing after which a team of the agency obtained an arrest warrant and reached Baig’s residence in Islamabad’s sector 5-8.

The federal capital witnessed action scenes as the FIA tried to arrest Mohsin Baig.