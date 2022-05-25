Oyeyeah
Latest News

Journalists mourn sudden demise of Senior Editor The News Talat Aslam

Talat Aslam had been associated with several leading newspapers and magazines as an editor in his long journalistic career.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui15 views
posted on
Senior Journalist Talat AslamSenior Journalist Talat Aslam | OyeYeah News
Views

Journalists in Pakistan mourn the sudden demise of Senior Editor The News Talat Aslam.

Veteran journalist Talat Aslam passed away early Wednesday morning aged 67.

Talat Aslam’s Namaz-e-janaza was offered in Karachi after Asar’s prayer and was laid to rest at DHA Phase 8 graveyard.

Published Earlier:

He had been associated with several leading newspapers and magazines as an editor in his long journalistic career.

Veteran journalist, a political commentator, and senior editor of English daily The News International, also had a sizable presence online.

Talat Aslam’s followers regarded him as a sane voice on social media who often with his witty takes would cut to the heart of the matter.

The news of his sudden demise left an outpouring of grief from fellow journalists, politicians, and rights activists.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) extending condolences said that it was “deeply saddened” to hear of Aslam’s death and that he would be remembered for his “wit and warmth, and for mentoring scores of young journalists”.

Condolences pour in on Twitter Timeline:

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You