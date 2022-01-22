Justice Ayesha Malik – first female judge – elevation to the Supreme Court gets notified

Justice Ayesha Malik – first female judge – elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan gets notified!

The official notification of her appointment has been issued on Friday.

Justice Ayesha’s appointment has been approved by President Arif Alvi and will come into effect as soon as she takes the oath of office.

“In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Mrs. Ayesha A. Malik, a judge of the Lahore High Court, […] as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date she takes the oath of her office,” the notification read.



The development comes two days after the Parlia­­mentary Committee on the Appointment of Superior Judiciary approved the appointment of Justice Malik as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ayesha Malik will take oath as Supreme Court Judge on Monday, Jan 24 at 9:00 am.