Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Wednesday.



President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Justice Ata Bandial at an impressive ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Leader of the House in Senate Shahzad Waseem, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and various ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Bandial has replaced Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who has served as the top judge of Pakistan from December 2019 till February 1, 2022.

Members of the legal fraternity were also in attendance.

The notification of the appointment of Justice Umar Bandial was read out on the occasion.

”In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 175(3) read with Article 177 of the Constitution, the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as chief justice of Pakistan with effect [from] Feb 2, 2022,” the notification said.