Oyeyeah
Latest News

Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

He will serve in the top judicial office until Sept 16, 2023.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui25 views
posted on
Justice Umar Ata BandialJustice Umar Ata Bandial - 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan | OyeYeah News
Views

Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Wednesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Justice Ata Bandial at an impressive ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Leader of the House in Senate Shahzad Waseem, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and various ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Published Earlier:

Justice Bandial has replaced Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who has served as the top judge of Pakistan from December 2019 till February 1, 2022.

Members of the legal fraternity were also in attendance.

The notification of the appointment of Justice Umar Bandial was read out on the occasion.

”In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 175(3) read with Article 177 of the Constitution, the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as chief justice of Pakistan with effect [from] Feb 2, 2022,” the notification said.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You