Oyeyeah
Latest News

K-Electric consumers to get Rs11.37/unit hike in power tariff for the month of June

The increase in the electricity tariff has been approved on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui6 views
posted on
K-Electric consumersK-Electric consumers to get Rs11.37/unit hike in power tariff | OyeYeah News
Views

K-Electric consumers to get Rs11.37/unit hike in power tariff for the month of June!

The development comes on Thursday after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved an Rs11.37 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers.

Published Earlier:

The increase in the electricity tariff has been approved on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of June.

The increase in the power tariff will not be applied to the lifeline consumers of the K-Electric.

As reported, Nepra will release a detailed judgment after closely reviewing all the facts and figures.

On June 04, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra)  approved a raise in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You