K-Electric consumers to get Rs11.37/unit hike in power tariff for the month of June!

The development comes on Thursday after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved an Rs11.37 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers.

The increase in the electricity tariff has been approved on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of June.

The increase in the power tariff will not be applied to the lifeline consumers of the K-Electric.

As reported, Nepra will release a detailed judgment after closely reviewing all the facts and figures.

On June 04, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved a raise in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.