Latest News

NEPRA directs K-Electric to refund Rs7.43/unit in Jan 2023 bills under FCA

It is the fifth month in a row since July 2022 that NEPRA has instructed K-Electric to reimburse the consumers’ specified per-unit charges.

Saman SiddiquiDecember 28, 2022
0 3 1 minute read

NEPRA has directed K-Electric to refund Rs7.43/unit in Jan 2023 bills to the consumers under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

This adjustment/relief would be available to all user categories of KE except lifeline power consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS).

The development comes as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday, heard petitions of K-Electric.


Chairman NEPRA Tauseef Farooqi chaired the NEPRA hearing in attendance of authority members from KP Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan, Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, and Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh

The Karachi-based power facility had submitted its application to NEPRA, expressing its willingness to return Rs7.04/unit to consumers.


The Power Regulatory Authority made the proposed calculation after calculating KE’s electricity sale-purchase data for November 2022.

It is the fifth month in a row since July 2022 that NEPRA has instructed K-Electric to reimburse the consumers’ specified per-unit charges.

NEPRA had directed the utility to refund Rs2.456 per unit to consumers in their December bills in its earlier decision for October’s FCA.

Related Articles
Saman SiddiquiDecember 28, 2022
0 3 1 minute read

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

ECP postpones local body elections in Islamabad

December 27, 2022

Lahore Smog: LHC orders a week-long extension in winter vacation across schools, colleges

December 27, 2022

Public and optional holidays for 2023 in Pakistan announced

December 27, 2022

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan issues travel advice to its citizens

December 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × 4 =

Back to top button