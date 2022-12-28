NEPRA directs K-Electric to refund Rs7.43/unit in Jan 2023 bills under FCA

NEPRA has directed K-Electric to refund Rs7.43/unit in Jan 2023 bills to the consumers under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

This adjustment/relief would be available to all user categories of KE except lifeline power consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS).



The development comes as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday, heard petitions of K-Electric.



Chairman NEPRA Tauseef Farooqi chaired the NEPRA hearing in attendance of authority members from KP Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan, Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, and Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh



The Karachi-based power facility had submitted its application to NEPRA, expressing its willingness to return Rs7.04/unit to consumers.





The Power Regulatory Authority made the proposed calculation after calculating KE’s electricity sale-purchase data for November 2022.

It is the fifth month in a row since July 2022 that NEPRA has instructed K-Electric to reimburse the consumers’ specified per-unit charges.

NEPRA had directed the utility to refund Rs2.456 per unit to consumers in their December bills in its earlier decision for October’s FCA.