Kabul Cricket Stadium rocked by an explosion, casualties feared

Kabul cricket stadium was rocked by an explosion on Friday, and casualties are feared!

As reported, a suicide blast took place at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan during the domestic T20 league, ‘The Shpageeza League’.



Following the blast, the players were rushed off the field, reports say in a bunker.

“The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match, a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured,” the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

“ACB staff and players were safe,” he added.

Visuals from the Kabul Cricket Stadium are circulating on social media, claiming that the explosion occurred among the spectators in the stand.

کابل کرکٹ اسٹیڈیم میں میچ کے دوران زوردار دھماکے کی آواز، تماشائیوں میں بھگڈر مچ گئی، کئی لوگ اسٹیڈیم سے باہر نکل گئے، ابھی تک کسی ہلاکت کی کوئی تفصیل موصول نہیں ہوئی، پولیس ترجمان خالد زدران کے مطابق سیکیورٹی فورسز نے تفتیش شروع کر دی ہے#KabulBlast #Kabul pic.twitter.com/3iZzeskVQn — افغان اردو (@AfghanUrdu) July 29, 2022