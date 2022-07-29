Oyeyeah
Kabul Cricket Stadium rocked by an explosion, casualties feared

ACB staff and players were safe

Kabul cricket stadium was rocked by an explosion on Friday, and casualties are feared!

As reported, a suicide blast took place at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan during the domestic T20 league, ‘The Shpageeza League’.

Following the blast, the players were rushed off the field, reports say in a bunker.

“The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match, a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured,” the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

“ACB staff and players were safe,” he added.

Visuals from the Kabul Cricket Stadium are circulating on social media, claiming that the explosion occurred among the spectators in the stand.

 

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
