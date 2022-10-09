Kamran Tessori Appointed Governor of Sindh

Kamran Tessori has been appointed Governor of Sindh on Sunday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the appointment of MQM-P’s Kamran Khan Tessori as the new governor of Sindh.

The president has given this approval under Article 101(1) of the Constitution.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے محمد کامران خان ٹیسوری کی بطور گورنر سندھ تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی



صدر مملکت نے یہ منظوری آئین کے آرٹیکل 101، ایک، کے تحت دی



گورنر سندھ کا عہدہ عمران اسماعیل کے استعفیٰ کے بعد سے خالی تھا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 9, 2022

The said post had been vacant since PTI’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago.

Ismail stepped down as Governor of Sindh in April 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

Tessori was recalled to join MQM-P back in September.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) sacked Kamran Tessori from the Rabita Committee and suspended him for six months over the violation of party discipline in 2018.

He was expelled from the party by the MQM-P Rabita Committee by a vote of a two-thirds majority on February 5, 2018.