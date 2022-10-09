Oyeyeah
Kamran Tessori Appointed Governor of Sindh

President Dr. Arif Alvi approved Kamran Tessori's appointment as Sindh governor

By Saman Siddiqui
Kamran Tessori has been appointed Governor of Sindh on Sunday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the appointment of MQM-P’s Kamran Khan Tessori as the new governor of Sindh.

The president has given this approval under Article 101(1) of the Constitution.

 

The said post had been vacant since PTI’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago.

Ismail stepped down as Governor of Sindh in April 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister. 

Tessori was recalled to join MQM-P back in September.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) sacked Kamran Tessori from the Rabita Committee and suspended him for six months over the violation of party discipline in 2018.

 He was expelled from the party by the MQM-P Rabita Committee by a vote of a two-thirds majority on February 5, 2018.

 

