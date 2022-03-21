Karachi: Authorities demolish illegally built wedding halls at Korangi Crossing

Authorities on Monday have demolished illegally built wedding halls at Korangi Crossing Road, Karachi.

The action is taken following SC orders to demolish over 35 wedding halls built on residential land in the metropolis.

In February, the Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of over 35 wedding halls situated on Korangi Road as it held that these structures were built on the land meant for residential purposes.

The apex court had dismissed two applications moved by the owners of the wedding halls, situated near Korangi Crossing, against its earlier orders and ruled that the land was liable to be reverted back to its original residential use.