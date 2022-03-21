Oyeyeah
Karachi: Authorities demolish illegally built wedding halls at Korangi Crossing

SC had ordered demolition of over 35 wedding halls built on residential land in Karachi

By Saman Siddiqui
Authorities on Monday have demolished illegally built wedding halls at Korangi Crossing Road, Karachi.

The action is taken following SC orders to demolish over 35 wedding halls built on residential land in the metropolis.



 

In February, the Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of over 35 wedding halls situated on Korangi Road as it held that these structures were built on the land meant for residential purposes.

The apex court had dismissed two applications moved by the owners of the wedding halls, situated near Korangi Crossing, against its earlier orders and ruled that the land was liable to be reverted back to its original residential use.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
