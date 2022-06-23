Oyeyeah
Karachi’s COVID Positivity Rate jumps to an alarming level of 21.23% on Thursday!

  • More than half of the reported national cases are emerging from Karachi, disclosed the Sindh Health Department. 
  • 138 more people from the metropolis tested positive for the virus.
  • Abbottabad had the second-highest positivity ratio at 8.7% as two people tested positive in the past 24 hours.
  • Peshawar stood third place, with a 3.36% positivity rate, with 19 citizens testing positive on Wednesday.
  • Other cities that reported an infection rate of over 2pc included Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir’s Mirpur.

Health professionals warn if precautionary measures are not taken seriously that the number of positive cases could go up.

Published Earlier:

Pakistan has reported a sharp increase in positive coronavirus cases.

According to the Sindh health department’s data st a total of 650 patients were tested for the virus in Karachi and 138 tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Karachi has reported the highest number of Covid cases from across the country.

Overall, Pakistan has reported 268 new Covid cases, marking the second day of more than 200 daily cases on Thursday,

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
