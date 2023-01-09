Karachi Eat 2023 ends in utter chaos

Karachi Eat 2023 ended in utter chaos on Sunday night.

Reports of harassment and chaos emerge on social media from the last day of Karachi Eat’s 10th installment.

The Karachi Eat Food Festival was held at the Beach View Park in Karachi from 6th-8th January.

Hundreds of stags were seen gatecrashing the venue which led to the cancellation of music performances and other items lined up for the evening.

While the attendees also report a complete security failure at the event.

It wasn’t possible for 10 to 15 guards to stop 300 people from entering the venue, an eyewitness told.



Women and their families were harassed and treated inappropriately by a group of individuals, reports emerge.

Many others claimed that they literally had to leave through spaces between walls and jump off them to get out of the chaos.

Check out the chaotic visual details shared by the netizens on the Twitter timeline:

Imagine being a girl in this stampede of men who gatecrashed #KarachiEat last night. Pakistani men are the worst bunch when it comes to treating women but we can't stop claiming moral superiority because we're the true and pure Muslims. pic.twitter.com/Nc3gY4lOfY — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) January 9, 2023

There was almost a major stampede yesterday night at #KarachiEat. Barricades were broken. Women were harassed. Stuff was thrown at the performing artists. A ‘family only’ event turned into an ‘All Men’ event.

Women were told to leave using the emergency exits for their safety. pic.twitter.com/Rc4uFQyMB2 — l (@laylaaff) January 9, 2023

کراچی کا سب سے بڑا ایونٹ کراچی ایٹ فیسٹیول مگر انتظامات صفر گاڑی پارکنگ کا کوئی انتظام نہیں جہاں روڈ پر جگہ ملے اپنی گاڑی لگا لیں #KarachiEatFestival #KarachiEat #KarachiForEveryone pic.twitter.com/LeOOsw8AaV — zamzam saeed (@zamzamkhan61) January 8, 2023

Agar koi ‘Karachi Eat’ nahi gya tou mubarak ho! Bht acha faisla kiya👍



Warna apko bhi nishany waly cigarette par jaty😂😅#KarachiEat2023 pic.twitter.com/22nisi5btW — Fazila Mohsin (@FazilaaMohsin) January 9, 2023

Karachi eat? nah Karachi beat. pic.twitter.com/5WC8gnMDVu — Jedi, you look lonely. (@HassanRonaNhi) January 8, 2023

when your multiple exes run into each other at the same event😆#KarachiEat



pic.twitter.com/JCoS7ysrhR — EleenaPCT (@PctEleena) January 9, 2023