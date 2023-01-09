Latest News

Karachi Eat 2023 ends in utter chaos

The event become more like Karachi Beat!

Saman Siddiqui January 9, 2023
Karachi Eat 2023 ended in utter chaos on Sunday night.

Reports of harassment and chaos emerge on social media from the last day of Karachi Eat’s 10th installment.

The Karachi Eat Food Festival was held at the Beach View Park in Karachi from 6th-8th January.

Hundreds of stags were seen gatecrashing the venue which led to the cancellation of music performances and other items lined up for the evening.

While the attendees also report a complete security failure at the event.

It wasn’t possible for 10 to 15 guards to stop 300 people from entering the venue, an eyewitness told.

Women and their families were harassed and treated inappropriately by a group of individuals, reports emerge.

Many others claimed that they literally had to leave through spaces between walls and jump off them to get out of the chaos.

Read more: Kaifi Khalil shoots down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival

Check out the chaotic visual details shared by the netizens on the Twitter timeline:

 

 

 

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 9, 2023
